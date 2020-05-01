Plex and Crackle Teamed Up To Bring You Free TV and Movies

Hot off of launching a free streaming service and handing out three months of free Live TV, Plex wants to give you more free stuff. To that end, in the U.S. the service is adding Crackle’s library of movies and TV shows to its ad-supported video-on-demand collection. That’s thousands of new titles to watch all for zero pennies.

If you’re not familiar with Plex, it’s one of the best “create your own streaming server” options out there. But recently, the company has been expanding beyond DIY content, with additions like a free streaming service, a partnership with TIDAL, and more.

But if “more is always better” than adding Crackle’s library to the list of ad-supported free titles to watch should do the trick. The folks at Plex boast that between its existing free offerings and the new Crackle content, the service now offers more individual movies for U.S. viewers to watch than Netflix.

It’s an extensive list of TV and movies, including entries like Hell’s Kitchen, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Big Fish, and Starship Troopers. You’ll even see a few Crackle originals as well. The new movies and tv shows are available for free starting today at Plex’s website and through its apps. Keep an eye out, though, because Plex is teasing more announcements in the coming months.