Save $3 a Month on HBO Max By Pre-Ordering

Discount offers for HBO Max are nearly impossible to find. But now, WarnerMedia is running a pre-order deal right from the HBO Max homepage. If you sign up for the service before its May 27th launch date, you can pay just $12 a month for your first year—$3 less than the usual monthly fee.

HBO Max is the WarnerMedia equivalent of Disney+. It’s stuffed full of classic HBO content, WarnerMedia properties, and even the Studio Ghibli catalog. HBO Now subscribers will gain access to HBO Max for free (so long as you’re subscribed through HBO or Apple), and some AT&T and DIRECTV customers are entitled to a free subscription or free trial through their cable plan.

According to the signup page, early birds who grab HBO Max’s promotional offer aren’t eligible for a 1-month free trial. Once your first year is up, HBO Max will start charging you the standard fee of $15 a month.

HBO also says that there are a “limited number of subscriptions” for this promotional offer. If you want to pay just $12 a month for HBO Max, you better sign up now.