X
Popular Searches

Save $3 a Month on HBO Max By Pre-Ordering

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A screenshot of the HBO Max website.
WarnerMedia

Discount offers for HBO Max are nearly impossible to find. But now, WarnerMedia is running a pre-order deal right from the HBO Max homepage. If you sign up for the service before its May 27th launch date, you can pay just $12 a month for your first year—$3 less than the usual monthly fee.

HBO Max is the WarnerMedia equivalent of Disney+. It’s stuffed full of classic HBO content, WarnerMedia properties, and even the Studio Ghibli catalog. HBO Now subscribers will gain access to HBO Max for free (so long as you’re subscribed through HBO or Apple), and some AT&T and DIRECTV customers are entitled to a free subscription or free trial through their cable plan.

According to the signup page, early birds who grab HBO Max’s promotional offer aren’t eligible for a 1-month free trial. Once your first year is up, HBO Max will start charging you the standard fee of $15 a month.

HBO also says that there are a “limited number of subscriptions” for this promotional offer. If you want to pay just $12 a month for HBO Max, you better sign up now.

Pre-Order HBO Max
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
The Best PC Headsets for Video and Conference Calls
Michael Crider |
Working from home is a must for many people at this point, and so are the inevitable video conferencing meetings that go along with it. If you’re just starting to work online, you’ll probably want something better for talking to people than the dinky microphone in your laptop or mobile headphones.
‘Desktop Meadow’ Is Like ‘Desktop Goose’, but Zen Instead of Chaos
Josh Hendrickson |
Social distancing is for the birds. At least, that’s what Desktop Meadow seems to be saying. Desktop Meadow comes from the same developer who brought us Desktop Goose. And unlike that chaotic horror, this game calms you down with pixelated flowers and fluttering birds. A mail-carrier bird will even deliver you occasional kind messages written by strangers. Best of all? It’s free (as in donations).