You Can Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Apple Watch Series 5
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the newest product in Apple’s wearable lineup. It features an always-on display and an updated GPS system, along with all the health and fitness features that you’d expect from a top-of-the-line smartwatch. Today, Best Buy is selling most models of the Series 5 at a steep $100 discount, the best we’ve seen.

With this $100 discount, the basic 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 costs just $300. If you’re willing to drop a little extra cash for a bigger display, you could grab the basic 44mm model for $330 instead.

Best Buy’s $100 discount also covers cellular models of the Series 5—although the color selection is quite limited. Cellular Apple Watches are lauded among hikers, runners, and bikers who want to listen to music, text, and use GPS without carrying their phone around. You can grab a black 40mm cellular Series 5 for $600 or a black 44mm model for $650.

Walmart is running a similar deal on the Apple Watch Series 5 but has a limited selection of colors and sizes to choose from. Both websites offer payment plans for products in the Series 5’s price range.

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, now’s the time to take the plunge. We probably won’t see this steep of a discount on the Series 5 until later this year, when Apple releases the Series 6 (assuming that COVID-19 doesn’t push back the company’s typical release schedule).

