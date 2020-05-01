X
Popular Searches

ICYDK: You Can Get Free Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions By Using Bing

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Xbox Game Pass logo with various game characters.
Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best values in gaming today. You get access to a ton of games for a very reasonable price. But you know what makes a good deal even better? When it’s free. Free as in, your time on Bing. Now I know the idea of searching on Bing instead of Google sounds terrible, but keep reading cause this is about free stuff.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

Which is why I try not to pay for Xbox Game Pass, and I’ve done a pretty good job. My subscription has been going since last June, and it’s I’m already set through next April. All I’ve spent on the service so far is $31. I subscribe to Ultimate, so that should have cost me $240. I’ve used deals to manage some of that, but I also used Microsoft Rewards to take care of the rest.

Microsoft Rewards Pays You To Search

You already use a search engine, right? Chances are you use Google. While Google offers the service “free of charge” that’s not quite the truth, it sells your data to recoup those costs (and turn a tidy a profit). Whether or not that’s a fair deal is a debate for another day.

A screenshot showing a subscription good through April.
I’ve paid more than $1, but nowhere near the $240 this subscription should have cost.

But if you’re going to use a search engine, and it’s going to sell your data, why not get paid in the process? That’s the idea behind Microsoft Rewards (formerly known as Bing Rewards). And it’s simple to use: Sign up with a Microsoft account, then use Bing while signed in instead of Google.

You’ll get points for your queries, and if you want, you can also take optional quizzes to rack up those points faster. Microsoft will even give you bonus points for using Edge instead of Chome.

All those extra options are just that—optional. You can just use Bing and call it a day, and you’ll still earn points. Once you’ve amassed enough points, you can spend them on rewards. Your options are diverse too. You can buy an Amazon gift card, HULU subscriptions, Taco Bell gift cards, and more.

But the best value is naturally in Microsoft subscriptions. They cost less on a point to dollar ratio than anything else. The exact offerings change out every so often, and Microsoft even offers occasional “deals” on its subscriptions. Just last week, I bought three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $45 value) for on a “hot deal” for 25,000 points. That saved me around 10,000 points.

You don’t have to buy an Xbox Game pass with Microsoft Rewards points. But if you’ve wanted to get a Game Pass but couldn’t spare the money, consider turning your every day searches into a free subscription. You can sign up today for free.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
9 Items You Need to Start an At-Home Yoga Practice
Jessica Booth |
Beginning a regular yoga practice has plenty of benefits. Yoga has been proven to decrease stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation and chronic pain, and help fight depression, among other things. That said, paying for daily yoga classes can get expensive fast. Another option is to start your own at-home yoga practice. With the purchase of a few essential items, you’ll be ready to go.
Save $3 a Month on HBO Max By Pre-Ordering
Andrew Heinzman |
Discount offers for HBO Max are nearly impossible to find. But now, WarnerMedia is running a pre-order deal right from the HBO Max homepage. If you sign up for the service before its May 27th launch date, you can pay just $12 a month for your first year—$3 less than the usual monthly fee.
Plex and Crackle Teamed Up To Bring You Free TV and Movies
Josh Hendrickson |
Hot off of launching a free streaming service and handing out three months of free Live TV, Plex wants to give you more free stuff. To that end, in the U.S. the service is adding Crackle’s library of movies and TV shows to its ad-supported video-on-demand collection. That’s thousands of new titles to watch all for zero pennies.