ICYDK: You Can Get Free Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions By Using Bing

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best values in gaming today. You get access to a ton of games for a very reasonable price. But you know what makes a good deal even better? When it’s free. Free as in, your time on Bing. Now I know the idea of searching on Bing instead of Google sounds terrible, but keep reading cause this is about free stuff.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

Which is why I try not to pay for Xbox Game Pass, and I’ve done a pretty good job. My subscription has been going since last June, and it’s I’m already set through next April. All I’ve spent on the service so far is $31. I subscribe to Ultimate, so that should have cost me $240. I’ve used deals to manage some of that, but I also used Microsoft Rewards to take care of the rest.

Microsoft Rewards Pays You To Search

You already use a search engine, right? Chances are you use Google. While Google offers the service “free of charge” that’s not quite the truth, it sells your data to recoup those costs (and turn a tidy a profit). Whether or not that’s a fair deal is a debate for another day.

But if you’re going to use a search engine, and it’s going to sell your data, why not get paid in the process? That’s the idea behind Microsoft Rewards (formerly known as Bing Rewards). And it’s simple to use: Sign up with a Microsoft account, then use Bing while signed in instead of Google.

You’ll get points for your queries, and if you want, you can also take optional quizzes to rack up those points faster. Microsoft will even give you bonus points for using Edge instead of Chome.

All those extra options are just that—optional. You can just use Bing and call it a day, and you’ll still earn points. Once you’ve amassed enough points, you can spend them on rewards. Your options are diverse too. You can buy an Amazon gift card, HULU subscriptions, Taco Bell gift cards, and more.

But the best value is naturally in Microsoft subscriptions. They cost less on a point to dollar ratio than anything else. The exact offerings change out every so often, and Microsoft even offers occasional “deals” on its subscriptions. Just last week, I bought three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $45 value) for on a “hot deal” for 25,000 points. That saved me around 10,000 points.

You don’t have to buy an Xbox Game pass with Microsoft Rewards points. But if you’ve wanted to get a Game Pass but couldn’t spare the money, consider turning your every day searches into a free subscription. You can sign up today for free.