Check out This Website Before It Self Destructs

A screenshot of the Self-Destructing Website

The story goes that an emperor asked a wise shepherd boy, “How many seconds are in an eternity?” Right now, a singular website can answer the question for itself: 86,400. That’s how many seconds are in a day, and unless it receives at least one message every 24-hours, it will self-destruct. Check it out while you can.

Head to thiswebsitewillselfdestruct, and you’ll see a simple greeting:

Hi,
I’m a website. I’ll be gone soon, and that’s okay.
You can send me messages using the form below. If I go 24 hours without receiving a message, I’ll permanently self-destruct, and everything will be wiped from my database.
That’s okay though.

It goes on to explain that you can leave a message for anyone to read, and you can read messages left by others. Already you can find heart-warming and heart-wrenching missives submitted anonymously. Here’s a few that caught my eye:

Dear Website,

I too have self-destruct days. That’s why I take lil mental health breaks!

You should too!

 

Dear Website,

It’s been a rough month, but as always in life, I know for a fact that the future can only brighten now, so I’m happy 😃

 

Dear Website,
I love my cat so much. She is soft and beautiful and perfect. I wish I could hold her in my arms forever.

 

Dear me,
I am enough for myself.
I should live for myself and do things that are beneficial to me.
One day when you read this, you know that you’ve come a long way, from the days that you think you might not live without a certain person in your life.
The truth is, you’re probably doing fine before they entered your life.
I know it’s hard but one day you’ll be fine again.

If you want to see the website go on, you can leave your own message. Write something happy, write something sad, just don’t write something not safe for humanity, the self-destructing website includes a report message function.

But enjoy it while you can, like all of life we don’t know when this all will come to an end. If 24-hours goes by without a single message, the website will delete itself. That includes the database, sent messages, and everything else. And at the point, the first second of eternity will have passed.

Vist This Website Will Self Destruct
Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

