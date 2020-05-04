X
Motorola Razr BOGO Deal: Have a Replacement for When Your First Razr Breaks

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Motorola Razr foldable phone.
Motorola

Evidently, the foldable Razr phone didn’t meet Motorola’s sales expectations. Motorola is running a BOGO deal on its $1,500 Razr phone until May 10th. You can mix and match colors in this deal, or finance the phones for as low as $42 a month.

Foldable phones are cool as heck, but they aren’t the most durable creatures. Their plastic screens are prone to scratching, and their complicated hinges can fill with dust, debris, and lint. The Razer, a first-gen foldable, is predictably fragile and is markedly less powerful than traditional phones in the $700 to $1,500 price range.

But hey, maybe you don’t care about that. Maybe you just want a nifty foldable phone. If you stay inside all day and treat it like a gem, the Razr will last for a while. And since you’re cashing in on a BOGO deal, you could always use your second Razer as a back-up for when the first one breaks.

Grab Two Razrs for the Price of One
