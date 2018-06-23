7 Great Lumbar Cushions For Supporting Your Back While You Work

When sitting, it’s important to keep your back well supported. After all, it’s a fundamental part of your body and skeletal structure. One great way of protecting it is through the use of a lumbar support pillow. Here are our top picks.

It’s all too easy to take your back for granted and neglect good posture—especially when working long hours or logging late evenings playing your favorite games. Good lumbar support goes a long way towards keeping a neutral and healthy spine alignment. While some task chairs and even automotive seating feature built-in lumbar support, most don’t—and even when they do include it many people prefer a larger lumbar pillow that’s wide, taller, softer, or all of the above.

Best Overall: Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow

Made from 100% memory foam, the Everlasting Comfort 100% Pure Memory Foam Back Cushion is sure to mold around your back perfectly. It has an ergonomic design, ensuring that its contoured structure supports you whether you place it along the back of a chair for neck, upper, middle, thoracic, or lower back relief. It doubles perfectly as a posture corrector, to get you aligned better than before.

On a practical level, the cushion has dual adjustable straps so it’s simple to secure it tightly to the back of your seat, without any risk of slippage as you use it. There’s an extension strap for when you want to attach it to a car seat also. Soft and comfy, it’s sure to help ease your spinal issues.

Premium & Sustainable: Xtreme Comforts Lumbar Support Cushion

One of the pricier options here, the Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Back Support Cushion is an example of ‘you get what you pay for’. There’s the typical matter of 100% memory foam supporting your back, but there’s the addition of a breathable hypoallergenic bamboo zippered removable cover that not only makes things more comfortable, but also means it’s easy to toss in the washing machine when needed.

An elastic strap helps you attach it to chairs and seats confidently, with a dual 4 point system keeping the cushion secure at all times. There’s also a protective carry bag for whenever you need to carry your cushion around with you. It’s an all-around winner.

Small & Light: Relax Support Lumbar Pillow

Smaller than most, the Relax Support Lumbar Pillow is ideal if you want something a little lighter that you can fit exactly where you need it most. The small pillow has adjustable straps so you can easily tweak it and move it around your seat to get things just right.

Made from memory foam and with a washable cover, it’s the perfect size to bring when traveling. If you’re the kind of person that doesn’t want excessively chunky support but more of a gentle addition to your back, this is the pillow for you.

A Firmer Pick: DMI Lumbar Back Support

If you’re on a budget or looking for a firm cushion support, memory foam is no good. Instead, try something like the Duro-Med Lumbar Back Support cushion. It’s made from sturdy orthopaedic foam which offers better heat dissipation than traditional memory foam. There’s a washable cover along with an alignment strap so you can get things lined up just right.

In an extra twist, there’s also a wooden lumbar support board that you can insert within the cushion when needed in order to firm up the existing chair back. If you’re looking for a firmer support than most, this is the cushion for you.

A Stylish Pick: Desk Jockey Lower Back Support Cushion

Eschewing the black of all the other cushions here, the Desk Jockey Lower Back Lumbar Support Cushion is a distinct grey color with a velour exterior that keeps it cosy and stylish. Compared to the others, it looks far more like a regular cushion, but it’s far better than that.

Thanks to its 100% memory foam interior and a machine washable cover, it does the job admirably. There’s an adjustable strap that’s also extendable, along with a storage and travel bag for when you’re traveling around with it. It covers all the bases, while looking sharp.