An Augmented Reality App Lets You Copy and Paste Real World Objects

If you want to create a presentation featuring a real-world object, like a plant or a product, right now you’ll have to take a photo of it and then transfer for a computer for editing. But what if you didn’t have to? On Twitter, Cyril Diagne’s demonstration of copying real-life and pasting to photoshop with Augmented Reality (AR) is something just short of magical.

In Cyril’s video, the demonstration goes quickly and easily. You’ll see him point his smartphone camera at a potted plant, scan it, then point the camera at his computer screen. The app automatically inserts the plant into a document, even placing it behind words for maximum prettiness.

It seems to work well, and it sure beats the heck out of taking photos, uploading them to the cloud just to download them to a computer, or breaking out a USB cord. And that’s before you get into importing the photos into your programs.

But alas, for now, this is a research project and not an actual product you can buy. But there’s a silver lining, Cyril uploaded the code to Github. If you want to try this out for yourself, you can, if you have the technical know-how to compile the code and prepare a local machine running photoshop as a server.

In the meantime, we can only hope Cyril turns this into a full-fledged product that we can use. Because now that we’ve seen the future, we don’t want to back to the dark-ages of emailing ourselves photos.