Grab a New iPad 7th Gen for Just $250—The Best Deal Yet

Getting bored with your old electronics? Best Buy is selling the new 7th gen iPad at a fat discount. You can grab the 32 GB iPad for just $250 ($80 off), or pick up the bigger 128 GB model for $330 ($100 off). This discount also applies to the Verizon LTE iPad.
Apple’s 7th gen iPad features a big 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and a smart connector for fancy keyboard cases. It’s powerful enough to run the same professional and creative apps as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, and offers more reliability and a better battery life than similarly-priced Windows machines.
Again, this is the best discount that we’ve seen for the 7th gen iPad. It may not last for long, so act now if you’re interested.
