Power Your New iPhone SE With These Killer Wireless Chargers

Apple’s new iPhone SE may look like an iPhone 8, but it packs some new features that are usually reserved for premium phones. One of these features is wireless charging—something that very few Apple fans expected at this price. But now that you have your SE, which wireless charger should you order?

Before Buying a Wireless Charger for Your SE

Technically speaking, you can use any Qi wireless charger with the iPhone SE. But if you’re looking for the best wireless charger, then you may want to consider a few things first, like the iPhone SE’s charging rate or any other wirelessly charging devices that you may own.

Don’t worry; this won’t take long. Here’s a few things to think about before spending any money:

Charging Speed : The iPhone SE charges wirelessly at 7.5 watts. Most wireless chargers sold today cap out at 10 or 15 watts, so you don’t have to shell out a ton of money to reach the SE’s max speed. Still, I’d suggest buying a 15-watt wireless charger if you plan to share it with someone, or if you want to avoid buying a new wireless charger a few years from now.

: The iPhone SE charges wirelessly at 7.5 watts. Most wireless chargers sold today cap out at 10 or 15 watts, so you don’t have to shell out a ton of money to reach the SE’s max speed. Still, I’d suggest buying a 15-watt wireless charger if you plan to share it with someone, or if you want to avoid buying a new wireless charger a few years from now. Charging Style : An upright charging stand will allow you to FaceTime or watch videos while charging your phone. On the other hand, flat charging pads usually cost less than stands and are easier to store or tuck into a bag or pocket.

: An upright charging stand will allow you to FaceTime or watch videos while charging your phone. On the other hand, flat charging pads usually cost less than stands and are easier to store or tuck into a bag or pocket. Accessory Charging: Other Apple products, like AirPods and the Apple Watch, can also charge wirelessly. A multi-device power station or charging mat can serve as a tidy place to keep your devices and save you from messing with a bunch of cables every night.

Now that we have an idea of what we’re looking at, let’s jump in. Here are the best wireless chargers for the new iPhone SE.

Best Overall: CHOETECH Wireless Charging Stand

CHOETECH’s wireless charging stand is inexpensive, but it punches way above its weight. With 15-watt charging, it’s the perfect wireless charger for anyone who shares their space with an Android user, or anyone who wants to avoid buying another wireless charger after a phone upgrade.

As I mentioned earlier, upright wireless chargers are also great for charging while watching videos or hosting video chats. But some upright wireless charging stands only contain one wireless charging coil, which may not work well with the short iPhone SE. Thankfully, CHOETECH’s wireless charging stand has a two-coil design and will hold a steady charge even while your SE is in landscape orientation.

Best Budget: Anker PowerWave Pad

Need a wireless charger that won’t break the bank? Anker’s PowerWave Pad sells for cheap but can hit a maximum 10-watt wireless charging speed. It’s an affordable and easy solution to your wireless charging woes, and its thin enough to quickly slide into a bag, pocket, or desk drawer.

The Anker PowerWave Pad doesn’t come with a USB power adapter (a wall brick) but it’ll work with any power adapter or computer in your home—just make sure it has enough output to charge your SE at the maximum rate. Anker also sells a dual-PowerWave Pad for multi-device charging.

Best Premium: The Nomad Base Station

Earlier this year, we crowned the Nomad Base Station Stand as the Cadillac of wireless chargers. It’s lined with high-quality leather and reaches a max wireless charging speed of 10 watts. The Base Station Stand also sports a two-coil design to ensure that your SE maintains a strong connection in landscape or portrait orientations and has an ambient light sensor to dim its bright charging indicator at night.

Of course, Nomad sells more than just charging stands. The company’s dual-device Base Station Hub can charge two items wirelessly, and even has an 18-watt USB-C output to power a third device. Nomad also sells a Base Station with an Apple Watch stand, so you can charge your iPhone SE, AirPods, and Apple Watch in one clean stylish area.

For Apple Watch Owners: MQOUNY Wireless Charging Stand

If you want to charge your SE and Apple Watch without shelling out for a Nomad Base Station, then I’d suggest buying the MQOUNY wireless charging stand. It charges your iPhone SE at the maximum 7.5-watt speed and sports a built-in magnetic charger for the Apple Watch. As with any wireless charger, you can also use your MQOUNY stand to power your AirPods or other wirelessly charging earbuds.

As a side-note, Logitech also sells a 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It’s way more expensive than the MQOUNY stand, but costs a little bit less than the Nomad 3-in-1 charger.

For Popsocket Users: The PopPower Wireless Charger

You know PopSockets, the phone grips that stick to the back of your phone? They’re notorious for obstructing wireless chargers, but they’re also pretty useful. That’s why PopSocket developed the PopPower wireless charger, an ingenious device that has a cutout to accommodate phones with a PopSocket.

The PopPower ain’t cheap, but it charges at a max speed of 15 watts and works with all devices—even if they don’t have a PopSocket. It’s a solid long-term investment, even if your next phone isn’t equipped with a PopSocket grip.

We had a chance to use the PopPower at CES 2020. It stood out to us as the Best Mobile Accessory at that event, due to its simple and innovative design. Hopefully PopSocket expands on its line of neat accessories in the future.

Best for Cars: ZeeHoo Universal Car Charger

Why bother with charging cables in your car? A wireless car charger can charge your phone without any mess or effort and serve as a GPS mount in the process. Still, it’s difficult to find a fast wireless charger that fits into every car, so we’re going to focus on a universally compatible option from ZeeHoo.

The ZeeHoo wireless car charger hits a maximum speed of 10 watts and has an adjustable phone clamp that can fit the small iPhone SE. It’s rotatable for horizontal or vertical orientations, and comes with both an air vent mount and a pivoting suction cup mount that’ll work on nearly any surface of your vehicle.

ZeeHoo’s wireless charger comes with a USB-C cable, but it doesn’t come with a power adapter. If you buy this mount, be sure to grab a cigarette lighter to USB-C PD adapter. Slower adapters may limit the ZeeHoo’s charging speed.