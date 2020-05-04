X
Popular Searches

This Summer, ‘Vader Immortal’ Will Show You the Dark Side on Playstation VR

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Darth Vader, standing in a pitch black room illuminated by a red lightsaber.
ILMxLab

Virtual Reality can still be a mixed bag. When it works, it’s excellent, and when it doesn’t, it leaves you… well nauseated. No other VR game demonstrates that fact better than Vader Immortal. It will completely immerse you in a galaxy far, far away. And soon you won’t need an Oculus set to enjoy it. Playstation VR owners will get to jump in on the lightsaber action.

It’s hard to explain why Vader Immortal works so well in some areas, though it does suffer from some of Virtual Reality’s usual shortcomings. The climbing sections will make your stomach drop, and it’s weird to teleport around instead of walking. But the first five minutes will convince you it’s worthwhile.

When you start the game, you find yourself riding in a junker of a ship that would fit right in with the Millenium Falcon. Your companion droid asks you to flip some toggle switches then pull a lever to jump to lightspeed. It feels perfect. And Vader Immortal is replete with moments like that. The first time Darth Vader walks up to you and towers over your head, you feel like you’re really in the room with the Dark Sith Lord.

The biggest downside to Vader Immortal has been of a platform nature. To play it, you needed an Oculus Rift or Quest. The Rift is expensive (especially when you factor in a gaming PC), and the Quest is incredibly hard to find in stock. But now, the game is coming to Playstation VR, a system more affordable than the Oculus Rift, and easier to find than the Oculus Quest.

Unfortunately, we don’t’ have a ship date just yet beyond “this summer,” but we do know one thing: you’ll buy the game in one package. Currently, on Oculus, you buy the game in three $10 parts. Thankfully that includes both the story and the lightsaber dojo.

ILMxLAB promised more updates in the coming months, so keep an eye out, and until then, may the Force be with you.

Source: Playstation Blog via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Apple’s Latest 13-Inch Macbook Pro Kills the Butterfly Keyboard
Josh Hendrickson |
Last November, Apple announced a new 16-inch Macbook Pro. It followed that with a refreshed Macbook Air in March. Now the company is releasing a new 13-inch Macbook Pro. And they all have a significant detail in common—a new keyboard. Apple is getting rid of the Butterfly keyboard that everyone hated in favor of the new Magic keyboard.