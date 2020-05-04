This Summer, ‘Vader Immortal’ Will Show You the Dark Side on Playstation VR

Virtual Reality can still be a mixed bag. When it works, it’s excellent, and when it doesn’t, it leaves you… well nauseated. No other VR game demonstrates that fact better than Vader Immortal. It will completely immerse you in a galaxy far, far away. And soon you won’t need an Oculus set to enjoy it. Playstation VR owners will get to jump in on the lightsaber action.

It’s hard to explain why Vader Immortal works so well in some areas, though it does suffer from some of Virtual Reality’s usual shortcomings. The climbing sections will make your stomach drop, and it’s weird to teleport around instead of walking. But the first five minutes will convince you it’s worthwhile.

When you start the game, you find yourself riding in a junker of a ship that would fit right in with the Millenium Falcon. Your companion droid asks you to flip some toggle switches then pull a lever to jump to lightspeed. It feels perfect. And Vader Immortal is replete with moments like that. The first time Darth Vader walks up to you and towers over your head, you feel like you’re really in the room with the Dark Sith Lord.

The biggest downside to Vader Immortal has been of a platform nature. To play it, you needed an Oculus Rift or Quest. The Rift is expensive (especially when you factor in a gaming PC), and the Quest is incredibly hard to find in stock. But now, the game is coming to Playstation VR, a system more affordable than the Oculus Rift, and easier to find than the Oculus Quest.

Unfortunately, we don’t’ have a ship date just yet beyond “this summer,” but we do know one thing: you’ll buy the game in one package. Currently, on Oculus, you buy the game in three $10 parts. Thankfully that includes both the story and the lightsaber dojo.

ILMxLAB promised more updates in the coming months, so keep an eye out, and until then, may the Force be with you.