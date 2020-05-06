X
The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother’s Day 2020

Mother’s Day is only a few days away (Sunday, May 11), but there’s still time to order flowers for your mom, or for your kids to give their mom. If you still need to order flowers this year and prefer to do it online, here are your best options.

Best Overall: 1-800Flowers

1-800Flowers is one of the more popular options and for good reason. Their flowers arrive fresh and tend to be longer-lasting than many other vendors. They have a pretty good variety of flowers and you can order one-of-a-kind arrangements designed by local florists for specific occasions.

They offer overnight delivery (and you can have them arrive on Sunday). This year, they’re also featuring no-contact deliver.

For a Wider Variety: FTD

Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) has been around for over a century and has built up quite a name for itself. FTD uses a large network of local florists, so flowers you order are sourced as close to you as possible. This helps ensure not only freshness but a wider variety of flowers available and fast delivery.

And, if you need same-day delivery, you can turn to ProFlowers, a subsidiary of FTD with an entire section of same-day arrangements to choose from.

Most Convenient for Prime Subscribers: Amazon

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, Amazon offers fresh-cut flowers with free 2-day shipping from various brands. You can choose from a wide variety of flowers and arrangements and be assured of prompt deliver—even on Sunday.

Looking for a Subscription Option: BloomsyBox

Want to do one better for your mom than a single bouquet or arrangement? How about a flower subscription?

BloomsyBox offers weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly subscription plans that range from around $50-200 per month. They ship flowers from local, sustainable farms within a few days after they’re cut, so you can be sure what you’re getting is fresh.

