X
Popular Searches

You Can Grab a 65-Inch TCL 8-Series Roku TV for Half Its Original Price

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The TC 8-Series TV
TCL

TCL’s celebrated 8-Series TV, which sports a 65-inch 4K QLED UHD panel with HDR, is just $1,000 at Best Buy today. This unprecedented half-off discount is the best we’ve seen yet, and it’s exclusive to Best Buy. Sadly, Best Buy isn’t running a sale on the 75-inch model.

Within TCL’s extensive line of Roku smart TVs, the 8-Series TV offers the best image quality and viewing experience. Its 4K QLED panel is composed of Mini-LEDs, which generate deeper, sharper blacks than typical LEDs. It also supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, to maximize picture quality from any source.

TCL’s 8-Series TV supports Dolby Atmos for surround sound and has a built-in Roku TV platform. It comes with a smart remote for voice commands, but you can also control the TV with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Best Buy is selling the discounted 8-Series TV as part of its Deal of the Day program. If you want to buy one, then you might want to put down your money now. Deals like this don’t come very often.

Buy at BestBuy
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
ICYDK: You Can Play Local Co-Op Games Online With Steam Remote Play
Eric Schoon |
So, you found a fantastic looking co-op game on Steam. You’re about to message your friend to buy it as well so you can play together, but then you see it: no online play, just local co-op. It’s a bummer to be sure, getting together just to play a video game isn’t an option a lot of the time (especially right now). But fortunately, Steam does actually have a way to solve this problem.
The Unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Now Work Correctly on Verizon
Michael Crider |
Sometimes American carriers and unlocked phones don’t mix well—the authentication systems don’t work together correctly. That appears to have happened with some of the first batch of new OnePlus phones that came into users’ hands, the 8 and 8 Pro. Though Verizon is selling a branded version of the OnePlus 8, owners of the unlocked versions were having trouble activating Verizon SIMs.