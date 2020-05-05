You Can Grab a 65-Inch TCL 8-Series Roku TV for Half Its Original Price

TCL’s celebrated 8-Series TV, which sports a 65-inch 4K QLED UHD panel with HDR, is just $1,000 at Best Buy today. This unprecedented half-off discount is the best we’ve seen yet, and it’s exclusive to Best Buy. Sadly, Best Buy isn’t running a sale on the 75-inch model.

Within TCL’s extensive line of Roku smart TVs, the 8-Series TV offers the best image quality and viewing experience. Its 4K QLED panel is composed of Mini-LEDs, which generate deeper, sharper blacks than typical LEDs. It also supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, to maximize picture quality from any source.

TCL’s 8-Series TV supports Dolby Atmos for surround sound and has a built-in Roku TV platform. It comes with a smart remote for voice commands, but you can also control the TV with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Best Buy is selling the discounted 8-Series TV as part of its Deal of the Day program. If you want to buy one, then you might want to put down your money now. Deals like this don’t come very often.