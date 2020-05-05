Polk’s New $250 Signa S3 Soundbar Supports Chromecast Audio

Polk Audio’s series of Signa soundbars is getting a new entry, this time with Chromecast Audio and Google Assistant capabilities for effortless music streaming. The new soundbar, called the Signa S3, costs $250 and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Other Polk soundbars, like the $500 MagniFi MAX SR, also have Chromecast Audio and Assistant capabilities. But at $250, the Signa S3 is significantly cheaper than anything in the MagniFi series.

Chromecast Audio allows you to quickly stream music to a speaker without fussing around in your phone’s Bluetooth settings. You just open a music app, press the Chromecast button, and select your Polk Signa S3 speaker. The Signa also supports Google Assistant, so you can quickly shout out commands to your soundbar or request songs without pulling out your phone.

According to Polk, the Signa S3 has four drivers and comes with a wireless subwoofer. It can decode Dolby Digital 5.1 signals through an HDMI ARC connection, and it has three DSP presets for Movies, Music, and Night Modes. It also has an optical input and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Polk Signa S3 will be available on June 15th through Polk Audio’s website.