Oculus Quest Is Back in Stock but It Probably Won’t Last Long

If you’ve been thinking about getting into Virtual Reality, one of the most accessible options you can find is the Oculus Quest. You don’t need a gaming computer, and it comes with everything you need to get started. But it’s nearly always out of stock. Today’s your lucky day, as right now you can grab 64 GB and 128 GB varieties, but we don’t expect it to last long.

The best part about the Oculus Quest is the complete lack of wires. You don a headset, pick up the included touch controllers, and start playing. There’s no need for a gaming computer (or any computer), wires, or anything else.

The headset sports cameras so it can scan your room and track your controllers and movement. You can also set up “guardian barriers” torn you before you walk into a wall or trip over some furniture. The Oculus Quest store is vibrant and growing, featuring well-known titles like Beat Saber and BoxVR, and former exclusives like Vader Immortal.

If you do want more, it’s trivial to enable sideloading, or you can buy an Oculus Link cable to connect up to your gaming computer. With the cable, you open yourself up to Steam VR and other VR on your PC games. The option is nice if nothing else.

If you act quickly, you can grab either the 64 GB model or the 128 GB, model. They cost $400 and $500 respectively. But, the company can’t make the Quest fast enough, and they sell out quickly. So stop reading this and buy one already.