InvisibleShield Disinfecting Wipes Clean up Your Germ-Ridden Smartphone

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A box of Zagg disinfectang wipe.
Zagg

When you think about the germiest, most disgusting things in your home, something like your toilet probably leaps to mind. But your smartphone is worse than your porcelain throne, and as you let that fact sink in, remember that you frequently touch your phone to your face. And that’s why Zagg whipped up a new InvisibleShield disinfectant wipe option for all your electronics.

Yes, Zagg, the company known for InvisibleShield screen protectors that’ll almost stop a knife and iPad keyboards, is entering new territory. The company’s InvisibleShield disinfectant wipes are made with 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, which is Apple’s recommendation for an iPhone cleaning solution.

Apple recommendation aside, it’s also what the CDC suggests for disinfecting electronics, though, for the best results, you’ll want to wipe the device and then let the alcohol dry for at least 30 seconds. Zagg says that the 70% Isopropyl Alcohol solution can kill 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria, but it’s not making any claims about COVID-19 here (which is a virus, not bacteria).

Zagg plans to sell the wipes in 10, 25, and 500 packs, though we’re only seeing 25 and 500-pack options right now. A 25-pack is $9.99, and a 500-pack is $70, and you can order them right now from Zagg’s website.

