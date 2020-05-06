Ring’s New $100 Smart Doorbell Packs HD Video, Night Vision, Custom Motion Zones

Ring’s original Video Doorbell, which launched back in 2014, is getting a major upgrade. The new Video Doorbell includes 1080p video (up from 720p), adjustable Motion Zones, improved Night Vision, and a new Privacy Zones setting to block select areas from the camera’s view. It ships on June 3rd, but you can pre-order it today for $100.

The new Video Doorbell runs on a hardwired connection or a rechargeable battery. You can also pair it with Ring’s new $50 solar charger frame to save yourself from manually recharging the Video Doorbell. Like Ring’s premium Doorbell 3, the new entry-level Video Doorbell supports two-way talk with noise cancellation and has an updated wireless range.

It’s worth noting that the new Video Doorbell is nearly identical to Ring’s discontinued Video Doorbell 2, which sold for $200. If you’re in the market for a used or refurbished Doorbell 2, maybe you should pivot to the new $100 Video Doorbell instead. Again, it ships on June 3rd, but is available for pre-order now. You can also order Ring’s $50 solar charger mounting bracket from the company’s website.