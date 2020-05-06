X
Click Quack: HyperX and Ducky Team Up for a 60% Gaming Keyboard

Michael Crider
HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini
HyperX

Kingston sub-brand HyperX has been trying to bust into the exploding mechanical keyboard segment for a while now. Its latest move is to team up with Ducky, a small but much-loved keyboard maker, for a special edition of the Ducky One 2 Mini. It’s a 60% board with Ducky’s body and software, but HyperX’s fast linear Red mechanical switches.

“60%” (about the same footprint as a laptop keyboard) usually doesn’t go along with “gaming keyboard.” But HyperX’s aggressive red and black styling, exposed RGB lighting, and 45-gram switches with a quick 1.8mm actuation point should make this design appealing to anyone who won’t miss those extra buttons. The PBT doubleshot keycaps are provided by Ducky, and come with alternate caps including one of Ducky’s signature artistic spacebars.

HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini
HyperX

See the legends printed on the bottom side of the caps? Things like “Macro” and “REC” are important: the Ducky software can reprogram key assignments and macros on the fly, no desktop application necessary. It’s all topped off with a detachable USB-C cable and keyboard feet with three height options.

The keyboard goes on sale May 12th for $110 ($10 more than the standard Ducky One 2 Mini). Only 3700 units will be produced.

