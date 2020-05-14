Deck Out Your Nintendo Switch with These Skins, Shells, and Custom Buttons

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners are always tempted to buy colorful Joy Cons or limited edition consoles. But you don’t have to blow your life’s savings just to own a good looking Switch. A reasonable $30 to $40 can score you an eye-catching replacement shell, and you can spend even less money tricking out your Switch with a custom skin.

It sounds a bit daunting, but replacing your Switch’s plastic shell is a lot easier than you’d expect. The results are endlessly satisfying, especially if you throw in a set of custom buttons. While adhesive skins won’t give you the same effect as a replacement shell, they’re a lot more affordable and easy to install. Here are some of our favorite skins, shells, and buttons for the Switch and Switch Lite.

Before You Get Started

Customizing your Switch is a pretty straightforward process, especially if you opt for an adhesive skin. But if you plan to crack open your Switch for custom shells or buttons, then you should look at some guides first. That way, you’ll have a good idea of what you’re getting into.

iFixit’s tear-down guide or IGN’s Switch modification tutorial are essential reading for anyone who wants to replace their Switch or Joy Con shells. These guides are easy to follow, and you can refer back to them at any time. I’d also suggest looking at iFixit’s button replacement guide, even if you don’t plan to replace your console’s buttons. Once you see how easy button replacement is, you may decide to take the plunge.

The Switch Lite is harder to take apart than the full-sized Switch, so I strongly suggest that Lite owners watch Speed Demon 8706’s video guide before buying any replacement parts. This guide shows you the entire tear-down and customization process, and watching it should help you decide whether you’re comfortable taking apart your Lite.

Finally, I suggest checking what tools you have on hand—the Switch won’t open without a triwing screwdriver and guitar pick (a credit card will also work). Switch Lite users will also need a heat gun or a hair dryer to remove the Lite’s glass screen, which is glued to its plastic casing.

A Note on Compatibility: Amazon listings for Switch skins and shells include multiple color options. Some of these color options are fit for the HORI D-Pad Joy Con, which has a plus-shaped rocker in place of the Switch’s default four-button directional pad. If you’re using Nintendo’s official Joy Cons, then you should avoid color options that are sized for the HORI D-Pad controller.

And, while it may be tempting to order custom shells or buttons on AliExpress, Wish, or eBay, you might not be happy with the results. The plastic for these consoles need to be precision cut, otherwise you’ll end up with sharp edges on your buttons or Switch body. Poorly manufactured shells can also bulk up the Switch, which may make it difficult to place in its dock.

Some Assembly Required: Replace Your Shell

For a modern game console, the Nintendo Switch is surprisingly easy to pull apart for repair or modification. So, it’s no surprise that custom Switch shells are such a hot item. These pieces of plastic replace the casing on your Joy Cons and Switch to dramatic effect, and they come in a variety of colors and styles. They’re affordable, easy to put together, and a whole lot fancier looking than adhesive skins.

As I mentioned earlier, you’ll need a Triwing screwdriver and guitar pick to crack open the Switch. Switch Lite owners also need a hair dryer or heat gun to remove the console’s screen.

Nintendo Switch Shells

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch shells available now. These shells come in a mess of colors, styles, and configurations. Some replace the entirety of your Switch exterior, while others are just for your Joy Cons.

A handful of these replacement shells come with replacement buttons, which are optional but easy to install. (We’ll get to that in a minute.)

Nintendo Switch Lite Shells

There aren’t a lot of Switch Lite shells to choose from, probably because the console is still new and has a unibody design. As far as I can tell, Feltom is the only company to manufacture Switch Lite shells, which come in white, Atomic Purple, transparent, and smokey gray color configurations.

Feltom’s Switch Lite shells come with a few replacement buttons, which are optional. They’re also packaged with a replacement screen that makes reassembly as easy as possible. If you aren’t a fan of these Lite shells, then an adhesive skin is your best (and only) option.

Push It to the Next Level: Replace the Buttons

While you’re replacing your Switch’s shell, you maight as well throw in a couple of custom buttons. It’s a pretty intuitive process, but I still suggest reading iFixit’s button replacement guide to see how everything is assembled. Some buttons, like the ZL and ZR triggers, are a little wonkier than you’d expect.

eXtremeRate Full Button Sets: eXtremeRate sells a wide variety of Switch buttons, including some cool metallic and clear options. Gaming Cobra also sells a mess of eXtremeRate buttons, in case your favorite colors are sold out on Amazon.

eXtremeRate sells a wide variety of Switch buttons, including some cool metallic and clear options. Gaming Cobra also sells a mess of eXtremeRate buttons, in case your favorite colors are sold out on Amazon.

An affordable set of multi-colored buttons. PartEGG Red/Yellow Buttons: Affordable sets of yellow or red buttons.

Just to be clear, these buttons are sized for the regular Nintendo Switch. They can fit in the Switch Lite, but it’ll be a tight fit, and you’ll have difficulty pressing them down all the way. Switch Lite owners should avoid buying these custom buttons.

Style Without a Screwdriver: Apply a Stylish Skin

Adhesive skins allow you to customize your Switch without cracking open your console. They’re cheap, accessible, and stylish. What more could you ask for? You can find adhesive skins with all sorts of colors and designs, and you can even mix and match a pair of different skins.

That said, I want to encourage you to look at some replacement shells before you pull the trigger on an adhesive skin. Shells look (slightly) better than skins, and they’re a lot easier to install than you might expect. In my own experience, taking apart the Switch takes less effort than lining up a floppy adhesive skin. Take that for what it’s worth—maybe I just suck at using stickers.

Nintendo Switch Skins

dbrand Nintendo Switch : dbrand sells incredibly high-quality skins that are customizable and easy to use. If you’re looking for textured skins, carbon-fiber skins, camo skins, or pastel skins, then this is the place to look. dbrand is also the only company to sell skins that wrap around your Joy Cons—other brands just cover the front.

dbrand sells incredibly high-quality skins that are customizable and easy to use. If you're looking for textured skins, carbon-fiber skins, camo skins, or pastel skins, then this is the place to look. dbrand is also the only company to sell skins that wrap around your Joy Cons—other brands just cover the front.

dbrand's exclusive (Not) Animal Crossing skin is a copyright lawsuit waiting to happen. It's a limited edition item that's designed to look like the official Animal Crossing Switch.

If you want to see the inside of your console without installing a transparent replacement shell, then dbrand’s Teardown skin is your best bet. Controller Gear Skins: Controller Gear sells officially licensed Animal Crossing, Mario, Pokemon, Zelda, and Splatoon skins for the Switch and Switch dock. They’re affordable and come in a mess of neat styles.

eXtremeRate's skins look flashy and unique. They're a solid choice for people who don't want to dress their Switch in a single color or a dull pattern.

eXtremeRate’s skins look flashy and unique. They’re a solid choice for people who don’t want to dress their Switch in a single color or a dull pattern. DecalGirl: The DecalGirl website gives you the option to design your own skins or buy a skin from the extensive DecalGirl catalog.

Nintendo Switch Lite Skins

dbrand Switch Lite: dbrand’s Switch Lite skins sell in a variety of colors and patterns. They’re the only skins that wrap around the edges of your Switch Lite for full coverage, and you can mix and match two different skins for a two-tone effect.

Controller Gear's licensed Animal Crossing skins are cute and stylish. They're very popular and routinely go out of stock.

The DecalGirl website allows you to design a custom Switch Lite skin or buy a skin from the DecalGirl catalog.

The DecalGirl website allows you to design a custom Switch Lite skin or buy a skin from the DecalGirl catalog. Kustom Creations: Kustom Creations provides affordable colorful skins in shiny, matte, or carbon finishes.

And, that’s all there is to it. Customizing your Switch is a fun and easy process, and it can serve as an introductory point to console modification and repair. Even if you’re just installing a skin on the Switch, you should think of it as a first step toward more invasive projects, like shell or button replacements. Console customization is easy and rewarding, and you can learn a lot about electronics after going through the process.