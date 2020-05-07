GeForce NOW Streaming Adds 19 New Games, Including ‘Population Zero’

GeForce NOW has taken a few lumps the last couple of months, with major publishers and developers exiting the platform. But the game streaming service continues to expand its library of PC-based games available to stream on desktops, laptops, mobile, and the NVIDIA SHIELD set-top box..
This week NVIDIA added 19 new titles, mostly older Steam-based releases. But they notably include Population Zero, an action-MMO in the vein of ARK that was just released for the PC on Tuesday. Here’s the full list:
- Population Zero
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
- Cube World
- Darksiders II
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- STEINS;GATE
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Guild II: Renaissance
- This Is the Police 2
- WORMS Armageddon
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- X3: Terran Conflict
As with all games on GeForce NOW, users need to buy them on their respective PC storefronts—Steam, Epic, or Uplay—and then add them to their personal GeForce NOW libraries.
