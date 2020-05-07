GeForce NOW Streaming Adds 19 New Games, Including ‘Population Zero’

GeForce NOW has taken a few lumps the last couple of months, with major publishers and developers exiting the platform. But the game streaming service continues to expand its library of PC-based games available to stream on desktops, laptops, mobile, and the NVIDIA SHIELD set-top box..

This week NVIDIA added 19 new titles, mostly older Steam-based releases. But they notably include Population Zero, an action-MMO in the vein of ARK that was just released for the PC on Tuesday. Here’s the full list:

Population Zero

Age of Conan: Unchained

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

Cube World

Darksiders II

Door Kickers: Action Squad

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Hitman: Blood Money

King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North

Sacred 2 Gold

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

STEINS;GATE

Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Guild II: Renaissance

This Is the Police 2

WORMS Armageddon

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

X3: Terran Conflict

As with all games on GeForce NOW, users need to buy them on their respective PC storefronts—Steam, Epic, or Uplay—and then add them to their personal GeForce NOW libraries.