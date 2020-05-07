X
Popular Searches

YouTube TV Will Get 14 More ViacomCBS Channels This Summer

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Spongebob watching YouTube TV
Nickelodeon

YouTube TV has a pretty good selection as far as cord-cutting streaming services go, but there are a few notable holes compared to most basic cable lineups. This summer some of those holes will go away, as CordCutters reports that YouTube TV will expand its selection of channels from the ViacomCBS media group.

The following channels should be showing up soon:

  • BET
  • CMT
  • Comedy Central
  • MTV
  • Nickelodeon
  • Paramount Network
  • TV Land
  • VH1

…with later channels coming in a batch further down the line:

  • BET Her
  • MTV2
  • Nick Jr.
  • NickToons
  • TeenNick
  • MTV Classic

The channels should air with the same schedule as their cable counterparts, with full compatibility for YouTube TV’s online DVR functionality. Current CBS content, including local CBS affiliates and The CW, will remain on the service for the foreseeable future.

At present YouTube TV costs $50 a month, which can be cancelled anytime. That’s an important feature, as we’ve seen this and other streaming services jump up in price after expanding their channel lineups, ostensibly to offset the cost of licensing the content.

Source: CordCutters

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
NFC Wants to Pack Wireless Charging Where Qi Won’t Fit
Josh Hendrickson |
Today, the NFC Forum (the group responsible for the implementation of NFC) announced a new specification. But rather than focus on communication across devices, the new Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) focuses on charging your devices. And while you might think Qi has that locked down, NFC is looking at your accessories that might not have charging coils, like headphones and smart watches.
The Best Whole Home Audio System
Michael Crider |
If you want to get music in every room in your home, there are a lot of ways to go about it, but the best value in terms of cost, setup, and ease of use is clear. Sonos is the king of the whole house market.
Wink Comes Back From the Grave to Demand Subscription Payments
Josh Hendrickson |
In the early days of the smart home battles, Wink was one of the big players. Even the novice could set up a Wink Hub, automate it, and reach smart home nirvana. But over time, things changed, and the company waned. Eventually, we stopped recommending Wink hubs. Now, after months of dormancy, the company is back—to demand subscriptions from existing users.
Michael’s Work-From-Home Setup: Triple-Monitor Desk Excess
Michael Crider |
I’ve been a web writer since 2010, working almost exclusively from home the entire time. Combined with obsessive hobbies in desktop building and PC gaming, my home office is … okay, I’m just going to admit it: excessive. But for the way that I work, and at least some of the ways I relax, it’s not impractical.
Click Quack: HyperX and Ducky Team Up for a 60% Gaming Keyboard
Michael Crider |
Kingston sub-brand HyperX has been trying to bust into the exploding mechanical keyboard segment for a while now. Its latest move is to team up with Ducky, a small but much-loved keyboard maker, for a special edition of the Ducky One 2 Mini. It’s a 60% board with Ducky’s body and software, but HyperX’s fast linear Red mechanical switches.