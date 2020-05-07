YouTube TV Will Get 14 More ViacomCBS Channels This Summer

YouTube TV has a pretty good selection as far as cord-cutting streaming services go, but there are a few notable holes compared to most basic cable lineups. This summer some of those holes will go away, as CordCutters reports that YouTube TV will expand its selection of channels from the ViacomCBS media group.

The following channels should be showing up soon:

BET

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

…with later channels coming in a batch further down the line:

BET Her

MTV2

Nick Jr.

NickToons

TeenNick

MTV Classic

The channels should air with the same schedule as their cable counterparts, with full compatibility for YouTube TV’s online DVR functionality. Current CBS content, including local CBS affiliates and The CW, will remain on the service for the foreseeable future.

At present YouTube TV costs $50 a month, which can be cancelled anytime. That’s an important feature, as we’ve seen this and other streaming services jump up in price after expanding their channel lineups, ostensibly to offset the cost of licensing the content.