Tile and Intel Will Team up to Find Your Laptop

One of the worst feelings you can experience is wondering where your laptop is, especially when you’re out and about. If your laptop doesn’t have LTE built-in, you may not have an easy to locate it. Tile and Intel want to change that and are teaming up to bring location tracking to your future laptops.

You may be familiar with Tile already, the little Bluetooth trackers you can attach to your keys, wallet, and cherished coffee mug. Besides battery life, their main drawback is a reliance on Bluetooth. If you’re out of range, you have to hope someone else with a Tile is near your lost item.

Now the company plans to work with Intel to incorporate the tracking tech into laptops. The details on what that means are scarce at the moment, but the suggestion is tracking should even work when your computer is asleep.

You can already find Tile tech in some laptops though, HP’s Elite Dragonfly incorporates Tile and is on the market already. Tile says you may see laptops with location-tracking capabilities later this year, though the proof will be in the pudding.