X
Popular Searches

Tile and Intel Will Team up to Find Your Laptop

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A variety of Tile trackers floating in mid-air.
Tile

One of the worst feelings you can experience is wondering where your laptop is, especially when you’re out and about. If your laptop doesn’t have LTE built-in, you may not have an easy to locate it. Tile and Intel want to change that and are teaming up to bring location tracking to your future laptops.

You may be familiar with Tile already, the little Bluetooth trackers you can attach to your keys, wallet, and cherished coffee mug. Besides battery life, their main drawback is a reliance on Bluetooth. If you’re out of range, you have to hope someone else with a Tile is near your lost item.

Now the company plans to work with Intel to incorporate the tracking tech into laptops. The details on what that means are scarce at the moment, but the suggestion is tracking should even work when your computer is asleep.

You can already find Tile tech in some laptops though, HP’s Elite Dragonfly incorporates Tile and is on the market already. Tile says you may see laptops with location-tracking capabilities later this year, though the proof will be in the pudding.

Source: Tile via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
YouTube TV Will Get 14 More ViacomCBS Channels This Summer
Michael Crider |
YouTube TV has a pretty good selection as far as cord-cutting streaming services go, but there are a few notable holes compared to most basic cable lineups. This summer some of those holes will go away, as CordCutters reports that YouTube TV will expand its selection of channels from the ViacomCBS media group.
Click Quack: HyperX and Ducky Team Up for a 60% Gaming Keyboard
Michael Crider |
Kingston sub-brand HyperX has been trying to bust into the exploding mechanical keyboard segment for a while now. Its latest move is to team up with Ducky, a small but much-loved keyboard maker, for a special edition of the Ducky One 2 Mini. It’s a 60% board with Ducky’s body and software, but HyperX’s fast linear Red mechanical switches.