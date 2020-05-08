X
Microsoft’s New Bing Wallpapers App Will Beautify Your Android Phone

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An illustration of the Bing wallpapers app.
Microsoft

Bing may not be the most popular search engine on the planet, but the website is famous for publishing beautiful daily wallpapers. Now, you can add these wallpapers to your Android phone using the official Bing Wallpapers app and enjoy a new home screen every morning.

Microsoft’s new Android app follows in the footsteps of its Bing Wallpapers app for Windows. You can set the app to cycle through a new image every day, or pick out a favorite Bing wallpaper from the platform’s massive gallery. You can also program your wallpaper to change once a week or once a month if you’re so inclined.

Three screenshots of the Bing Wallpapers app.
Microsoft

The Bing Wallpapers app also gives you the option to set solid-color wallpapers, or search through Bing’s archives for a particular wallpaper. The search function is pretty robust and allows you to search by category, color, or location.

There’s a chance that you’re already using an unofficial Bing wallpaper app. But you might want to make the switch to Microsoft’s app, as its wallpapers are properly sized and cropped for phone screens. You won’t end up with an awkwardly cropped or low-resolution background while using the official Bing Wallpaper app, for example.

The only thing that’s missing from the Bing Wallpapers app is a feature for building custom background galleries. Custom galleries could act like a wallpaper playlist and significantly expand the Wallpapers’ app functionality.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

