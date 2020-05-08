X
Popular Searches

HBO MAX Will Launch With Some of Crunchyroll’s Anime Catalog

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Hunter X Hunter
Viz Media

HBO MAX is coming, and it’s confusing. But if you’re a fan of the surprisingly deep selection of anime shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, a new announcement might just get your attention. Warner Media is partnering with popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll to bring some of its most popular shows to HBO MAX.

It isn’t a total licensing deal—there are only 17 shows jumping over, and of those, mostly just one or two seasons. Still, it’s a win-win for both parties: HBO MAX will get an extra bit of content to make it that much more competitive in a tight field, and Crunchyroll (still a rare independent player in the space) will get more exposure from millions of new HBO customers.

Here’s the list of Crunchyroll’s licensed titles launching with HBO MAX on May 27th:

  • Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut)
  • In/Spectre
  • Keep Your Hands off Eizouken
  • Rurouni Kenshin
  • KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!
  • Bungo Stray Dogs
  • Berserk
  • Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
  • Kill la Kill
  • Your Lie in April
  • ERASED
  • Kiznaiver
  • Schwarzes Marken
  • 91 Days
  • The Testament of Sister New Devil
  • Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers

Hunter X Hunter and Death Note, both extremely popular with western audiences, will also be available sometime after the initial service launch.

Source: Warner Media Group via Engadget

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Tile and Intel Will Team up to Find Your Laptop
Josh Hendrickson |
One of the worst feelings you can experience is wondering where your laptop is, especially when you’re out and about. If your laptop doesn’t have LTE built-in, you may not have an easy to locate it. Tile and Intel want to change that and are teaming up to bring location tracking to your future laptops.
Michael’s Work-From-Home Setup: Triple-Monitor Desk Excess
Michael Crider |
I’ve been a web writer since 2010, working almost exclusively from home the entire time. Combined with obsessive hobbies in desktop building and PC gaming, my home office is … okay, I’m just going to admit it: excessive. But for the way that I work, and at least some of the ways I relax, it’s not impractical.
The Nexx Nxg-200 Smart Garage Controller Will Control Any Garage Door—with a Catch
Josh Hendrickson |
I own a Chamberlain garage door opener, and sometimes that’s a pain. It’s not smart unless I add a Chamberlain Wi-Fi bridge. And the company requires extra subscriptions for basic features like Google Assistant control, which I don’t like. The door opener also uses proprietary communication signals preventing other smart products from working. Now there’s a workaround for that problem—the Nexx NXG-200 Smart Garage Controller.
YouTube TV Will Get 14 More ViacomCBS Channels This Summer
Michael Crider |
YouTube TV has a pretty good selection as far as cord-cutting streaming services go, but there are a few notable holes compared to most basic cable lineups. This summer some of those holes will go away, as CordCutters reports that YouTube TV will expand its selection of channels from the ViacomCBS media group.
Wink Comes Back From the Grave to Demand Subscription Payments
Josh Hendrickson |
In the early days of the smart home battles, Wink was one of the big players. Even the novice could set up a Wink Hub, automate it, and reach smart home nirvana. But over time, things changed, and the company waned. Eventually, we stopped recommending Wink hubs. Now, after months of dormancy, the company is back—to demand subscriptions from existing users.