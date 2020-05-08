HBO MAX Will Launch With Some of Crunchyroll’s Anime Catalog

HBO MAX is coming, and it’s confusing. But if you’re a fan of the surprisingly deep selection of anime shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, a new announcement might just get your attention. Warner Media is partnering with popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll to bring some of its most popular shows to HBO MAX.
It isn’t a total licensing deal—there are only 17 shows jumping over, and of those, mostly just one or two seasons. Still, it’s a win-win for both parties: HBO MAX will get an extra bit of content to make it that much more competitive in a tight field, and Crunchyroll (still a rare independent player in the space) will get more exposure from millions of new HBO customers.
Here’s the list of Crunchyroll’s licensed titles launching with HBO MAX on May 27th:
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut)
- In/Spectre
- Keep Your Hands off Eizouken
- Rurouni Kenshin
- KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!
- Bungo Stray Dogs
- Berserk
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
- Kill la Kill
- Your Lie in April
- ERASED
- Kiznaiver
- Schwarzes Marken
- 91 Days
- The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers
Hunter X Hunter and Death Note, both extremely popular with western audiences, will also be available sometime after the initial service launch.
Source: Warner Media Group via Engadget
