HBO MAX Will Launch With Some of Crunchyroll’s Anime Catalog

HBO MAX is coming, and it’s confusing. But if you’re a fan of the surprisingly deep selection of anime shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, a new announcement might just get your attention. Warner Media is partnering with popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll to bring some of its most popular shows to HBO MAX.

It isn’t a total licensing deal—there are only 17 shows jumping over, and of those, mostly just one or two seasons. Still, it’s a win-win for both parties: HBO MAX will get an extra bit of content to make it that much more competitive in a tight field, and Crunchyroll (still a rare independent player in the space) will get more exposure from millions of new HBO customers.

Here’s the list of Crunchyroll’s licensed titles launching with HBO MAX on May 27th:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut)

In/Spectre

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken

Rurouni Kenshin

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

Bungo Stray Dogs

Berserk

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kill la Kill

Your Lie in April

ERASED

Kiznaiver

Schwarzes Marken

91 Days

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers

Hunter X Hunter and Death Note, both extremely popular with western audiences, will also be available sometime after the initial service launch.