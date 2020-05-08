X
Popular Searches

Google’s Latest Augmented Reality Tricks Bring Science to Your Home

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A 3D representation of an animal cell imposed on the real world.
Google

You can already have plenty of fun putting a tiger or a turtle in your home, thanks to Google Search. But now that same principle is about to get a whole lot more sciencey. You can now search for subjects like the circulatory system, animal cells, and museum items and see then in augmented reality.

RELATEDBecome a Tiger King with These 3D Google Animals and Objects

Thanks to the update, you can forget trying to build a replica of cell structures and mitochondria with paper mache, just search for it in Google. Once you see the result, tap the “View in 3D” button, then “View in your space.” With some objects, like mitochondria, you can get an X-ray view for a full understanding.

Other objects, like an Apollo 11 spacesuit, you can place in your home to create a virtual museum. Google partnered with Visible Body and Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to create the new AR options.

When you combine it with Google’s recent rollout to record AR videos on Android phones, creating science lessons for your kids at home just got a lot easier.

Source: Google via Engadget

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
HBO MAX Will Launch With Some of Crunchyroll’s Anime Catalog
Michael Crider |
HBO MAX is coming, and it’s confusing. But if you’re a fan of the surprisingly deep selection of anime shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, a new announcement might just get your attention. Warner Media is partnering with popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll to bring some of its most popular shows to HBO MAX.
Should You Buy the Microsoft Surface Go 2?
Andrew Heinzman |
Microsoft’s highly anticipated Surface Go 2 is here, and early reviews from platforms like CNET, Tom’s Guide, and The Verge are surprisingly positive. The Go 2 sports an updated design and better performance than its predecessor, but is it worth the steep $400 to $760 price tag? The answer is yes, but only if you’re looking for a casual device.
Automatic, the Company That Made Your Dumb Car Smart, Is Shutting Down
Josh Hendrickson |
Back in 2013, Automatic launched with a simple idea: by plugging a simple dongle into your car’s OBD-II port, and connecting that to an app, you could easily make your car smart. Over time, the company added features like collision detection, roadside assistance, gas mileage readings, engine data, and more. But now the company is shutting down, effective May 28th.
Tile and Intel Will Team up to Find Your Laptop
Josh Hendrickson |
One of the worst feelings you can experience is wondering where your laptop is, especially when you’re out and about. If your laptop doesn’t have LTE built-in, you may not have an easy to locate it. Tile and Intel want to change that and are teaming up to bring location tracking to your future laptops.