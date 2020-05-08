Wyze and Noonlight Are Teaming up so You Can Call for Help

Noonlight is a connected safety app that can rigger requests to emergency services at the push of the button. But where should you put that button? Well, thanks to a team-up with Wyze, the answer might be in your camera feed. It’s a great solution for anyone that keeps an eye on a relative from a distance.

The pair of companies announced the partnership today, Wyze was already beta testing the feature with users. If you subscribe to Noonlight, you can set up an emergency button that shows in your camera feeds.

Then, if you see an elderly relative fall or signs of a fire, help is the push of a button away. Of course, you may not always be watching your camera feeds, but Wyze’s motion alerts can help with that.

While Noonlight is available on other services like Tinder, Lyft, and Uber, this is an inexpensive way to get the service into your home. Wyze cameras are incredibly cheap, yet still very good considering the price.

To get started, you’ll need to update to the latest version of the Wyze app and then set up the Emergency Buttons option in the new emergency services section.