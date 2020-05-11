Best Buy Will Throw In a Freebie Gaming Mouse When You Buy a Razer Keyboard

If you’re looking for a quick upgrade to your gaming PC setup, you’ve probably been scoping out mice and keyboards. Right now Best Buy is offering both of them from gamer favorite brand Razer, at an $80 discount. Buy the Huntsman TE mechanical keyboard, and you’ll get the Viper wired mouse for free.

The Huntsman isn’t cheap at $130, but it’s Razer’s top-of-the-line keyboard (albeit one without a number pad). It uses the company’s lightning-fast linear optical switches, a removable USB-C cable, and of course, the company’s signature RGB lighting. The Viper is a fairly standard gaming mouse by comparison, with a shooter layout and an ambidextrous left- or right-hand design and surprisingly subtle lighting. We have a review of the mouse here.

To get the deal, just add the Hunstman Tournament Edition keyboard to the shopping cart on Best Buy’s website. The Viper mouse will be added as a free item, with an $80 discount bringing the total cost to $130 plus tax. The combo may or may not be available to pick up at a local store, depending on your location.