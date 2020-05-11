Host Your Zoom Call From Your Favorite BBC Shows With These Empty Set Photos

Whether you’re video conferencing from Zoom or Teams, virtual backgrounds are a fun new way to spice up your digital meetings. After all, nearly anything is better than the dirty laundry hamper you forgot to slide out of view. Now the BBC has your back with a host of empty set pictures throughout the decades. You can grab something from Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers, and more.

Changing out your background for a virtual background is pretty easy, whether you’re on Zoom or Teams. But you’ll need a good photo, preferably something high resolution and fun. If you’re a big fan of the BBC and its many shows, these photos are just the ticket. You could conduct your next video conferencing from Fletch’s cell from Porridge or take your friends on a journey through time and space in the Tardis.

The BBC was kind enough to categorize the photos by type, show, and year. Obviously, a Tardis set photo from 1980 won’t hold the same quality as a photo taken in 2019, but the older photos do scratch the itch if you prefer shows and sets from a bygone era.

Speaking of the Tardis, Doctor Who released its own set of photos from the show. That set features a good mix of modern and original Tardis options, so don’t skip the chance to step inside the blue box that will take you anywhere.