Host Your Zoom Call From Your Favorite BBC Shows With These Empty Set Photos
Josh Hendrickson |
Whether you’re video conferencing from Zoom or Teams, virtual backgrounds are a fun new way to spice up your digital meetings. After all, nearly anything is better than the dirty laundry hamper you forgot to slide out of view. Now the BBC has your back with a host of empty set pictures throughout the decades. You can grab something from Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers, and more.
The 17 Best Mobile Games to Play on the Toilet
Eric Schoon |
Let me set the scene for you: it’s that time of day, and you sit down to do your business. You settle in to get the job down, pull out your phone because you have some time to kill, and … what then? You could endlessly flip through Instagram, scroll through Twitter, or do something actually engaging like play a game. Toilet time has never been more fun.