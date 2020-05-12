X
Switch to Verizon and Pick up a Motorola Edge+ to Get $700 in Savings

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two Motorola Edge+ phones, one showing its screen and the other showing its back and cameras.
Motorola

Motorola’s latest flagship phones, the Edge and Edge+ launch on May 14th, and if you’re interested in picking up the larger of the two phones, Verizon has some deals for you. If you’re willing to switch to Verizon and trade in a phone, you can get as much as $700 in savings and benefits.

Looking at the many reviews for the Edge+, it appears to be a solid phone with killer performance, although it also makes some silly missteps. No smartphone is perfect, though, and it’s hard to argue with a clean Android experience and promises for two Android OS upgrades.

However, it is a Verizon exclusive, and the company has some interesting deals for new and existing customers looking to pick up the Edge+. The phone costs $41.66 a month for 24 months on a plan.

But current customers looking to upgrade their phones can save up to $250 on a new Motorola edge+ with trade-in when you upgrade. If you add-a-line, you’ll enjoy more savings. In that case, trade-in a phone, and you can save up to $550.

Anyone who switches to Verizon from another carrier will enjoy the most benefits. In addition to the $550 savings when you trade in a device, you’ll get a $150 Verizon e-gift card, bringing your savings total to $700. And Verizon will throw in a Verizon Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot, and a smart plug. That’s a quick and easy way to get started on a smart home.

The deals start on May 14th, when the phone arrives, and you’ll need to trade in an applicable device. We’ll add a list to what those devices are when Motorola and Verizon update us with that information.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
