Google Duo Advertises 32-Person Group Chats in a Promotional Email

Google Duo, along with every other video chatting app, is evolving at an accelerated rate. Over the last month, Duo has increased its group chat limit to 12 people, expanded its browser-based app, and introduced a Family Mode. And according to a new email promotion, Duo will raise its group chat limit to 32 people in the near future.

After sending out its new promotional email, which also advertises Duo’s end-to-end encryption and AR video effects, Google confirmed 32-person Duo chats to Android Police. Google first hinted at a higher video chat limit back in March, but still hasn’t announced exactly when the 32-person limit will come into effect.

Google Duo is a casual video chatting tool for families and friends, but the 32-person limit is sure to open the service to some small businesses and teams. If you need a larger chatting limit, then you should use Google Meet, a conferencing tool that allows up to 250 participants. Google Meet is usually offered as part of G Suite, but is currently available for free to help people communicate during the pandemic.

Source: Google via Android Police

