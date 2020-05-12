Shut Up and Take My Money: ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ 1 & 2 Are Getting Remastered

It’s 1999. You’re hanging out with the homies, doing the thing we did in 1999: listening to punk rock music and pretending to be one of the greatest skateboarders on the planet. Yeah, you were playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, one of the most iconic games of that era.

If you’re as nostalgic about the countless hours you spent playing THPS as I am, then you’ll be absolutely psyched to know that the first two games of the franchise are getting proper remasters and will be released in September. But wait! It gets better.

First of all, the games are being combined into one, um, super game of sorts. Instead of playing the first one, then starting over from scratch for 2, you’ll be able to flow freely between the games with the same characters and whatnot. Speaking of characters, they’re all back for the remaster.

That includes all of your favorites: Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Chad Muska, Andrew Reynolds, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Eric Kosten, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, Bob Burnquist, and the most innovative skateboarder of all time, Rodney Mullen. It’s noted that most of the music is back too—some of it was left out because of licensing issues, though. It’s unclear which tracks will be missing, but at least it’s not Lagwagon. Or Millencolin.

Not only will the game feature all the familiar locations, skaters, and [most of the] music, but they’re also getting new features. Most notable is the addition of online play, so you can go slay a game of HORSE with your homeboys from afar. But you’ll also get local multiplayer too, just like the good ol’ days. A more robust park creator—and the ability to share said created parks—is also part of the deal here.

The remaster is currently slated to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be available on September 4th. I don’t know about you, but I’m already counting down the days—go ahead and ask your mom if you can spend the night at my house.