X
Popular Searches

Shut Up and Take My Money: ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ 1 & 2 Are Getting Remastered

Cameron Summerson @summerson

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 logo

It’s 1999. You’re hanging out with the homies, doing the thing we did in 1999: listening to punk rock music and pretending to be one of the greatest skateboarders on the planet. Yeah, you were playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, one of the most iconic games of that era.

If you’re as nostalgic about the countless hours you spent playing THPS as I am, then you’ll be absolutely psyched to know that the first two games of the franchise are getting proper remasters and will be released in September. But wait! It gets better.

First of all, the games are being combined into one, um, super game of sorts. Instead of playing the first one, then starting over from scratch for 2, you’ll be able to flow freely between the games with the same characters and whatnot. Speaking of characters, they’re all back for the remaster.

That includes all of your favorites: Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Chad Muska, Andrew Reynolds, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Eric Kosten, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, Bob Burnquist, and the most innovative skateboarder of all time, Rodney Mullen. It’s noted that most of the music is back too—some of it was left out because of licensing issues, though. It’s unclear which tracks will be missing, but at least it’s not Lagwagon. Or Millencolin.

Not only will the game feature all the familiar locations, skaters, and [most of the] music, but they’re also getting new features. Most notable is the addition of online play, so you can go slay a game of HORSE with your homeboys from afar. But you’ll also get local multiplayer too, just like the good ol’ days. A more robust park creator—and the ability to share said created parks—is also part of the deal here.

The remaster is currently slated to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be available on September 4th. I don’t know about you, but I’m already counting down the days—go ahead and ask your mom if you can spend the night at my house.

via The VergeEngadget

READ NEXT
Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
EarFun Free Review: A Rightful CES Innovation Honoree?
Ste Knight |
EarFun is a very new brand. When I say “very,” I’m talking a 2018 launch. So, imagine how impressed I was when I learned it had scored not one, but two CES 2020 Innovation Honoree awards. One was for its as-yet-unavailable EarFun Air earbuds. The other was for its EarFun Free earbuds, which you can buy now.
Host Your Zoom Call From Your Favorite BBC Shows With These Empty Set Photos
Josh Hendrickson |
Whether you’re video conferencing from Zoom or Teams, virtual backgrounds are a fun new way to spice up your digital meetings. After all, nearly anything is better than the dirty laundry hamper you forgot to slide out of view. Now the BBC has your back with a host of empty set pictures throughout the decades. You can grab something from Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers, and more.
Pixel 3a Vs. iPhone SE Vs. Samsung Galaxy A51: Which One Is Right for You?
Eric Schoon |
Not everyone wants to spend $900+ on a new smartphone, but if you’re looking in the flagship market that’s the price point you almost exclusively see. However, that doesn’t mean you have to leave the bigger brands in the dust searching for cheaper options. Most manufacturers produce budget-friendly options, and this even applies to the big names like Apple, Google, and Samsung. But with that in mind, it can be difficult to choose between them.