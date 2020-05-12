Urban Armor Gear Unveils Two New Silicone Strap Options for Your Smartwatch

Urban Armor Gear (UAG), the company known for rugged phone cases, has two new silicone strap options for your smartwatch. The Scout and Civilian series comes in Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and universal strap variants and costs $29.95 and $39.95, respectively.

First up is the Scout series of silicone bands, offered in Black, Olive & Orange. For $29.95, you’ll get a simple, understated silicone watch that should go well with either your Apple Watch or Galaxy watch.

UAG says it built the strap from a tough and antimicrobial silicone to stand up to your everyday travels. The company used stainless steel for the buckle, and it even offers a universal strap option that works with standard 22MM lugs.

The Civilian series is a bit more intricate than the Scout series, as you might expect, given its higher $39.95 price. Here, you’ll find dual layers of silicone that create interesting designs. While the exterior has a chiseled look, the interior features a honeycomb design to help stave off sweat when you exercise.

You’ll still get a stainless steel buckle, and your choice of either Black/Orange or Slate/Orange. The straps are on sale today at UAG’s website.