X
Popular Searches

Urban Armor Gear Unveils Two New Silicone Strap Options for Your Smartwatch

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An Apple watch with a Civilian sereies blue and orange watch strap.
UAG

Urban Armor Gear (UAG), the company known for rugged phone cases, has two new silicone strap options for your smartwatch. The Scout and Civilian series comes in Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and universal strap variants and costs $29.95 and $39.95, respectively.

A Galaxy Watch with an Olive colored Scout strap.
UAG

First up is the Scout series of silicone bands, offered in Black, Olive & Orange. For $29.95, you’ll get a simple, understated silicone watch that should go well with either your Apple Watch or Galaxy watch.

UAG says it built the strap from a tough and antimicrobial silicone to stand up to your everyday travels. The company used stainless steel for the buckle, and it even offers a universal strap option that works with standard 22MM lugs.

A universal Civilian band in black and orange on a Galaxy watch.
UAG

The Civilian series is a bit more intricate than the Scout series, as you might expect, given its higher $39.95 price. Here, you’ll find dual layers of silicone that create interesting designs. While the exterior has a chiseled look, the interior features a honeycomb design to help stave off sweat when you exercise.

You’ll still get a stainless steel buckle, and your choice of either Black/Orange or Slate/Orange. The straps are on sale today at UAG’s website.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Google Duo Advertises 32-Person Group Chats in a Promotional Email
Andrew Heinzman |
Google Duo, along with every other video chatting app, is evolving at an accelerated rate. Over the last month, Duo has increased its group chat limit to 12 people, expanded its browser-based app, and introduced a Family Mode. And according to a new email promotion, Duo will raise its group chat limit to 32 people in the near future.
EarFun Free Review: A Rightful CES Innovation Honoree?
Ste Knight |
EarFun is a very new brand. When I say “very,” I’m talking a 2018 launch. So, imagine how impressed I was when I learned it had scored not one, but two CES 2020 Innovation Honoree awards. One was for its as-yet-unavailable EarFun Air earbuds. The other was for its EarFun Free earbuds, which you can buy now.
Pixel 3a Vs. iPhone SE Vs. Samsung Galaxy A51: Which One Is Right for You?
Eric Schoon |
Not everyone wants to spend $900+ on a new smartphone, but if you’re looking in the flagship market that’s the price point you almost exclusively see. However, that doesn’t mean you have to leave the bigger brands in the dust searching for cheaper options. Most manufacturers produce budget-friendly options, and this even applies to the big names like Apple, Google, and Samsung. But with that in mind, it can be difficult to choose between them.