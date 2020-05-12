Plex and Endemol Shine Group Are Bringing You Even More Free Stuff to Stream

If you thought Plex wasn’t already offering enough free stuff between its deal with Crackle, and three months of free Live TV, well the home-streaming company agrees with you. Today Plex and the Endemol Shine Group announced a new raft of shows coming to Plex’s free streaming with ads service. You’ll get shows from Bananas in Pyjamas to Total Wipeout UK.

Depending on where you’re at, the show offerings differ some. But in the United States, you can stream Bananas in Pyjamas, Bounty Hunters, City Homicide, Crime Investigation Australia, Deal or No Deal US, Idris Elba: King of Speed, McLeod’s Daughters, Mr Bean, Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Murder Call, My Kitchen Rules Australia, Our Girl, Restoration Home, Total Wipeout UK, and Water Rats.

Some of these shows originate outside the United States so they can be a good chance to view content you might not otherwise get to see. Other countries, like the UK, will see some shows swapped out in favor of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Britain’s Best Bakery.

All in all, free content is good although you will have to sit through ads. It’s good to see Plex continue to expand its offering as it moves beyond its traditional role of the best home-streaming platform. The new content is available starting today.