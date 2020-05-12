X
Popular Searches

Plex and Endemol Shine Group Are Bringing You Even More Free Stuff to Stream

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Richard Hammond falling into water.
BBC

If you thought Plex wasn’t already offering enough free stuff between its deal with Crackle, and three months of free Live TV, well the home-streaming company agrees with you. Today Plex and the Endemol Shine Group announced a new raft of shows coming to Plex’s free streaming with ads service. You’ll get shows from Bananas in Pyjamas to Total Wipeout UK.

Depending on where you’re at, the show offerings differ some. But in the United States, you can stream Bananas in Pyjamas, Bounty HuntersCity HomicideCrime Investigation Australia, Deal or No Deal US, Idris Elba: King of SpeedMcLeod’s DaughtersMr BeanMr Bean: The Animated SeriesMurder CallMy Kitchen Rules AustraliaOur GirlRestoration HomeTotal Wipeout UK, and Water Rats.

Some of these shows originate outside the United States so they can be a good chance to view content you might not otherwise get to see. Other countries, like the UK, will see some shows swapped out in favor of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Britain’s Best Bakery.

All in all, free content is good although you will have to sit through ads. It’s good to see Plex continue to expand its offering as it moves beyond its traditional role of the best home-streaming platform. The new content is available starting today.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular
Pixel 3a Vs. iPhone SE Vs. Samsung Galaxy A51: Which One Is Right for You?
Eric Schoon |
Not everyone wants to spend $900+ on a new smartphone, but if you’re looking in the flagship market that’s the price point you almost exclusively see. However, that doesn’t mean you have to leave the bigger brands in the dust searching for cheaper options. Most manufacturers produce budget-friendly options, and this even applies to the big names like Apple, Google, and Samsung. But with that in mind, it can be difficult to choose between them.
EarFun Free Review: A Rightful CES Innovation Honoree?
Ste Knight |
EarFun is a very new brand. When I say “very,” I’m talking a 2018 launch. So, imagine how impressed I was when I learned it had scored not one, but two CES 2020 Innovation Honoree awards. One was for its as-yet-unavailable EarFun Air earbuds. The other was for its EarFun Free earbuds, which you can buy now.
Google Begins Transitioning Play Music Accounts to YouTube Music
Michael Crider |
Google’s known for running multiple overlapping services at the same time—its handling of a plethora of messaging services is something of a running joke in tech news. Another example is Google Play Music, launched back in 2011, and YouTube Music, the competing brand that Google launched as a means of capitalizing on YouTube’s status as a de facto music repository.