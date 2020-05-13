Vizio Adds Even More Free Content to Smartcast TVs

Hot off of adding 30 free channels to Vizio SmartCast TVs, the company now has more free content to watch. All in all, Vizio SmartCast TV owners will get ten new lifestyle, DIY, fashion, travel, and comedy channels ranging from Vanity Fair to Funny or Die.

Like the other 30 free channels, Vizio recently added the new content is free of charge and ad-supported. You can pick from the following new channels:

Vanity Fair

Young Hollywood

Wired

GQ

Glamour

Vogue

Tastemade

Condé Nast Traveler

Funny or Die

Game Show Network

That’ll give you access to show ranging from Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) to World Poker Tour. Best of all, the new channels are available starting today. You’ll just need a SmartCast compatible Vizio TV to enjoy them.