Dell’s Latest XPS Laptops Are Bigger, More Powerful, and Sleeker Than Ever

Dell’s XPS 13 is arguably one of the best Windows laptops on the market. But what if you need something bigger and more powerful? Well, get ready to say, “Dude, you’re getting a Dell.” The company’s new XPS 15 and 17 everything you love about the XPS 13 in a bigger and more powerful design.

Starting with the XPS 15, Dell threw out the last design and started over from scratch using the XPS 13 as a template. With it, you get a 15.6-inch 4K HDR “Infinity Display” with an optional touchscreen configuration. Thanks to its slim bezels, this is one of the smallest 15-inch laptops on the market.

The XPS 15 steps up to 10th generation Intel processors, anywhere between 8 GB and 64 GBs of RAM, and SSD storage ranging from 256 GBs to 2 TBs. You can either go with Intel integrated graphics or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 card.

Dell says this laptop has longer battery life than nearly every other 15-inch laptop out there, and it should top out at 25 hours of battery life. For port selection, you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery and DisplayPort functions, one USB-C 3.1 port with power delivery and DisplayPort functions, and one full-sized SD card reader along with a standard 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

Dell is also kind enough to ship a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapter in the box. The Dell XPS 15 goes on sale today and starts at $1,299.99.

But if you need even more screen real estate and more power, then you might want to step up to the Dell XPS 17. As the name suggests, you’ll get a 17-inch 4K HDR “Infinity Display” with an optional touchscreen.

Like the XPS you’ll get 10th generation Intel processors ranging from i5 to i9 options. You can pick between 8 and 64 GBs of RAM, and 256 GB to 2 TBs of SSD storage. And the Dell XPS 17 includes your choice of Intel graphics, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics, or

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6 graphics.

Thanks to the Infinity Display’s small bezels, Dell says the XPS 17 is smaller than half of all the 15-inch models available today.

The Dell XPS 17 steps up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery and DisplayPort functions, one full-sized SD card reader, and a standard 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Dell XPS 17 will go on sale in the summer and will start at $1,499.99.