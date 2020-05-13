Google Is Testing Emoji-Reactions for its Messages App

Google’s Messages app takes texting to a new level, with typing indicators, read receipts, and other live “chatting” features. Now, Google is testing emoji-reactions in its Messages app, a feature that’s already familiar to Facebook and iMessage users.

The Messages emoji-reaction feature was first noticed by Reddit users and reported by Android Police. After long-pressing on a message, you can choose from seven reaction-emoji, including thumbs-up, heart-eyes, laughing, surprised, crying, angry, and thumbs down. Whichever emoji you choose will show up next to the message that you’re reacting to.

Emoji-reactions only work while RCS “Chat Features” are enabled in the Messages app. Users without “Chat Features” enabled will see emoji-reactions as standalone messages, similar to how iMessage reactions appear to Android users.

Google hasn’t formally announced its new emoji-reaction feature, which is currently available for members of the Messages Open Beta program. Regular Messages users are likely to see emoji-reactions after a short period of beta testing.

via Reddit User urwinftw and Android Police