Review Geek is Now on Google News—Here’s How to Follow Us

In the overall picture of this big ol’ internet, Review Geek is still a baby. We’ve been doing what we do for just a couple of years, and we’ve grown a lot in that short time. And today, we’re proud to announce another way that you can access our content: on Google News.

Google News is one of the best ways to keep up with what’s happening in the world. You can easily skim through the topics that are important to you and read the sources you trust. I’m glad to see Review Geek’s content among those sources.

Adding us to your list is really easy. You can either head here or search for us in the app. On the site, just plug “Review Geek” into the search bar. In the app, hit the little magnifying glass and search “Review Geek.” Once you find us, click or tap that little star icon. That’s all there is to it.

The Google News App Searching for Review Geek on Google News How to add Review Geek to Google News

This way, you can get all of our excellent content all in one, easy-to-read place. Our stories will show up in your main feed, but you can also jump straight over to our home on News and quickly see the newest posts, or sort by news coverage, the latest reviews, and buying guides. Easy peasy.

Of course, this is just the newest way you can follow what we’re doing. Go ahead and add us to Feedly, check us out on Facebook, or give us a follow on Twitter.

