Playmobil’s Light-Up Delorean Will Hit Stores Tomorrow at 88 MPH

Back to the Future inspired a whole generation of nerds to pursue scientific insights, to dress up as their favorite characters, and to make movie references that I don’t fully understand. Like these nerds, I wish that I could wake up to find a time-traveling DeLorean in my driveway. But I’ll have to settle for a light-up toy on my desk.

Playmobil is celebrating Back to the Future’s 25th anniversary with a 64-piece DeLorean playset. The set includes parts to build a light-up DeLorean with adjustable wheels, a flux capacitor, and a detailed interior. As far as I know, the flux capacitor isn’t time-travel ready.

The Playmobil set also includes figurines to help you reenact your favorite Back to the Future scenes. You’ve got Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Einstein, a skateboard, a camcorder, a case of plutonium, and more.

Sadly, the set doesn’t come with ZZ Top figurines or Calvin Kline underwear. But Playmobil sells add-on toys to help you reenact Marty’s rock n’ roll scene if that’s what you’re into.

Playmobil’s Delorean toy set costs $50 and is available for purchase starting May 15th—tomorrow. I suggest bookmarking the DeLorean sale page or opting for an email reminder through Playmobil’s website.