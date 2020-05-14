X
Popular Searches

Playmobil’s Light-Up Delorean Will Hit Stores Tomorrow at 88 MPH

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the light-up DeLorean's interior.
Playmobil

Back to the Future inspired a whole generation of nerds to pursue scientific insights, to dress up as their favorite characters, and to make movie references that I don’t fully understand. Like these nerds, I wish that I could wake up to find a time-traveling DeLorean in my driveway. But I’ll have to settle for a light-up toy on my desk.

Playmobil is celebrating Back to the Future’s 25th anniversary with a 64-piece DeLorean playset. The set includes parts to build a light-up DeLorean with adjustable wheels, a flux capacitor, and a detailed interior. As far as I know, the flux capacitor isn’t time-travel ready.

A photo of the DeLorean's wheels going into time-travel mode.
Playmobil

The Playmobil set also includes figurines to help you reenact your favorite Back to the Future scenes. You’ve got Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Einstein, a skateboard, a camcorder, a case of plutonium, and more.

Sadly, the set doesn’t come with ZZ Top figurines or Calvin Kline underwear. But Playmobil sells add-on toys to help you reenact Marty’s rock n’ roll scene if that’s what you’re into.

The full Playmobil DeLorean set with Doc and Marty figurines.
Playmobil

Playmobil’s Delorean toy set costs $50 and is available for purchase starting May 15th—tomorrow. I suggest bookmarking the DeLorean sale page or opting for an email reminder through Playmobil’s website.

Check out Playmobil’s DeLorean

Source: Playmobil via CNET

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular