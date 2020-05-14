Spotify Is Giving New Subscribers Three Months Free

If you’re a new or previous subscriber, Spotify has a pair of deals for you today. New subscribers can get three months of Spotify Premium (on any level) free if today through June 30th. And former subscribers who canceled can get a discount on Spotify Premium for individuals. You’ll get three months of Spotify for $9.99.

The deal for new subscribers is the more generous offer in multiple ways. Not only do you get three months completely free, but you can pick any plan. The deal is good for student, individual, or family plans. In the case of family plans (the most expensive offer), that’ll save you $45. Famil Premium plans also come with Spotify’s Kids App, which recently gained more extensive controls.

Previous subscribers don’t get quite as good a deal, but you’ll still save some money. You can sign back up for the service and pay $9.99 for three months. You can either think of that as $3 a month or buy one month and get two free.

There is one hitch though, to be eligible for the previous subscriber discount, your cancel date needs to April 14th or after. Sorry folks who canceled in March.

And sorry to the current subscribers too, as you don’t get any deals for being loyal. The offers seem to benefit those who either can’t afford to start a subscription right now or had to drop due to the ongoing pandemic.

You can get the deals by heading to Spotify’s premium page.