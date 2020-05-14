GTA V is Free Today on the Epic Games Store…If You Can Get it To Load

When you think of kicking it with the boys, stealing cars is just, like, part of it. And now, you can steal cars for free thanks to the Epic Games Store. Wait—let me back up: digital cars. In Grand Theft Auto 5. I guess stealing real cars is always free, but it’s also illegal. GTA V is both free and legal, so it’s a better choice.

Disclaimer: Review Geek neither supports nor condones automobile theft.

Today only, the Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free, which includes the full single-player campaign and online play with GTA Online. And once you download it, it’s yours to keep for all of eternity (or at least until the collapse of society as we know, whichever comes first).

There’s just one catch: the Games Store is getting hammered right now. I can’t get it to load at all. My coworkers can’t get it to load, either. I guess when you give away one of the most popular AAA titles of all time, people bumrush the digital doors to make sure they get theirs. I mean, it’s not like digital copies are going to run out, but whatever.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

Anyway, if you’re into the idea of free GTA V, then you can constantly refresh the page until you get it, I guess. Or just wait till Epic fixes the issues and hope that it’s today. Because tomorrow, this deal is donesville, baby.

Oh, and one more thing: if you’re not familiar with GTA, it’s not for kids. Like, at all.