You Can Now Connect Your Oculus Quest to Your PC With Any Cable

The Oculus Quest is one of the best, if not the best, standalone VR headsets you can own. But while it does great as a wireless VR headset, the ability to connect it to your PC to play even more games is a killer feature. But you needed to purchase expensive cables. That is, until now.

Oculus Link allows you to connect your Oculus Quest to your PC to access other VR content like those found in the Steam Store. It effectively turns your Quest into tan Oculus Rift.

But, Facebook (which owns Oculus) recommended high-speed cables to make that happen. And the company sells an $80 fiber-optic cable that it says provides the best experience. But even if that high price isn’t a problem, finding it in stock is difficult at best.

Now, thanks to a new update to the Oculus PC software, you don’t have to buy an expensive cable. You can use any cable, including the cable that came with the Oculus Quest—if your PC has a USB-C connection.

The Oculus Quest charging cable is a long USB 2.0 cable with USB-C on both ends. While you might think USB 2.0 is too slow to be useful for VR, the folks over at UploadVR have already tested and say it works surprisingly well.

You’ll still likely get the best experience with a USB 3.0 cable, or Facebook’s fiberoptic cable. But if you don’t want, or can’t, spend the extra money, why not use a free cable?

Your other option is to purchase Virtual Desktop from the Oculus store, but then sideload it from SideQuest. Then you can use Steam VR wirelessly. But, there’s lag, and you have to jump through hoops. Using your existing cables is free and easy.

If you do plug in a USB 2.0 cable, you’ll get a warning that it may not be the best experience. But you can still move on and play. The Oculus Quest store is growing all the time. But if you own the VR headset, now’s a great time to expand the games you can play with the cable you already have.