You Can Get Ubisoft’s Discovery Tours of Ancient Greece and Egypt for Free

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey feature intricate recreations of ancient Greece and Egypt. To many educators’ delight, Ubisoft later released educational $20 Discovery Tour versions of the games—no killing, blood, or guts. Instead, you’ll get virtual tours of ancient landmarks. And now, for a limited time, you can get them for free.

The Discovery Tour versions of Ancient Greece and Egypt are perfect for education. While they aren’t a one-to-one replica, they get reasonably close and hit on important historical events, figures, and artifacts.

In Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, you can “experience the world of Classical Greece as a living museum, travelling through 29 regions and exploring a variety of topics, from philosophy to ancient myths and famous wars. Embark on guided tours led by charismatic historical or fictional characters from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, including Leonidas, Herodotos, Markos, and more.”

And in Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, you’ll get to “freely roam the open world of Ptolemaic Egypt. Learn more about the lives, habits, and customs of its people at your own pace, or experience one of the 75 available tours with exhibits curated by historians and Egyptologists.”

Normally to get access to the educational games, you’d either have to pay for the full version of their associated Assassin’s Creed games or buy the Discovery modules for $20. But Ubisoft is offering both games, along with Rabbids Coding and Might and Magic Chess Royale, for free on the company’s website until May 21st.

So if you’re looking for a fun way to explore ancient history, jump on it while you can.