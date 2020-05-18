Samsung Invests in “Fake Window” Lighting, a Perfect Addition to Any Fallout Shelter

Anyone who’s lived in an apartment or condo can tell you that lots of shared walls means a scarcity of windows, curtailing your access to natural light. Startup company SunnyFive, recently favored by Samsung’s C-Labs investment and incubation program, is hoping to solve that problem. The solution: fake windows that produce simulated natural light. This guy probably approves.

SunnnyFive’s prototype is a wall-mounted LED lamp that mimics the shape and appearance of a real window, albeit one with frosted glass. Software controlling the window can be set to copy the real lighting conditions of the day-night cycle, shifting brightness and color temperature to match the conditions of the outside world. The light from the window even changes direction.

Samsung’s promotional release says that SunnyFive can “help users synthesize vitamin D…without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn.” Naturally the light’s color and intensity can be adjusted via an app, just like any other smart light. The video indicates that the prototype is working with Samsung’s branded SmartThings system.

Granted, there’s nothing that this prototype lamp can do that you couldn’t do right now with a Wi-Fi connected bulb, some motorized shades, and a little programming. But anyone stuck in their home for the last couple of months can attest: part of staying sane in a small space is how you think about it. There’s no word on pricing or release for the SunnyFive concept, but something similar might show up in a Samsung presentation in a couple of years.