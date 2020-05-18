HBO Now App Removed from Old Apple TVs, But AirPlay Still Works

After a saga of conflicting announcements, WarnerMedia finally removed its HBO Now app from 2nd and 3rd gen Apple TVs. The company initially planned to remove HBO Now and HBO GO from old Apple TVs on April 30th, but altered its decision after some push-back. HBO GO is still available on old Apple TVs for the time being.

On paper, it sounds like WarnerMedia is totally snubbing its subscribers. But the company is just removing its app from old Apple TVs. It’s a bit inconvenient, but you can still cast HBO Now to your old Apple TV using AirPlay.

WarnerMedia will continue HBO Now app support on the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD. If you aren’t sure which Apple TV you own, then you should take a second to look at Apple’s identification tool. Or just look at your Apple TV remote—2nd and 3rd gen models are packaged with an aluminum remote, while newer Apple TVs come with a black Siri Remote.