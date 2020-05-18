Lenovo’s Previously Announced Smart Frame Is Heading to Indiegogo

Back at CES, we told you about Lenovo’s ambitious $399 Smart Frame, the first digital picture frame that might not suck. Now, Lenovo is moving forward with an eventual launch with one slight pit stop at Indiegogo. But if you order the Smart Frame from Indiegogo, you’ll get a sweet discount.

Most digital frames ultimately get tossed out because it’s annoying or confusing to add new pictures. That’s why we’ve long said the Nest Hub is the best digital frame you can buy. All you have to do is upload photos to Google Photos, something your phone can do automatically.

But the Nest Hub is small, and even the Nest Hub Max doesn’t step up the size too much. What if you could get the convenience of Google Photos on a much larger and classier looking device?

That’s the promise of the Lenovo Smart Frame. It’s a 21.5 inch IPS screen encased nice-looking picture frame. The company had previously said you could use a cloud storage option to load pictures, but it didn’t say which. Now we know—Google Photos.

Lenovo still plans to ship the Smart Frame in August, but now it plans to launch it on Indiegogo. If you order the digital picture frame through the crowdfunding site, you’ll get a 50% discount. Lenovo says it chose to move to Indiegogo to “build a community of engaged and enthusiastic users who not only want the upcoming Smart Frame but can provide input for ideas and features on what they might want for this type of product in the future.”

Lenovo didn’t say when the Indiegogo campaign will launch, but we’ll let you know when it does.