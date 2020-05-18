Walmart’s Onn Tablets Go Pro With USB-C and Android 10

Walmart’s in-house Onn brand tablets are an inexpensive way to get into Android. Priced at $65, you couldn’t expect much of the devices, and you didn’t much either. The retail giant now has new Onn Pro tablet options, with improved displays, processors, and shockingly USB-C. You still get what you pay for, though.

Surprisingly, for as cheap as they are, the original Onn tablets aren’t entirely terrible. While they won’t hold a candle to an iPad, they will compete with inexpensive fire tablets. So how do you make a good thing better?

Bump up the specs and price slightly, it seems. The new Onn tablets come in two sizes, a $99 8-inch option, and a $129 10.1-inch option. Stepping up to the larger screen also gets you slightly better specs.

The 8-inch Onn tablet has a 720p screen and 2 GBs of RAM, while the 10.1-inch has a 1080p display and 3 GBs of RAM. Both tablets feature the same 2 GHz Octa-Core ARM processor, 5-megapixel camera, and 32 GB hard drive with a MicroSD slot, and USB-C port.

You can buy the Onn Pro 8-inch and 10.1-inch tablets today.