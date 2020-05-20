You Can Request Early Access to Transfer Play Music to YouTube Music

After years of running overlapping Play Music and YouTube Music side-by-side, Google is working on transitioning users from the former service to the latter. The transfer process is rolling out in stages, but now you can ask to jump to the front of the line.

When you’re able to, transferring from Play Music to YouTube Music is an easy process—click a button. That’s all you have to do, assuming Google opened up the tool to you.

Many people can’t use the tool currently, and visiting the transfer site leads to a coming soon message. When it does open, the transfer process will include all the major functions of Google Play, including:

Purchased songs and albums

Uploaded personal music (upload limit is being upgraded to 100,000 songs)

Saved playlists

Podcast subscriptions (now living on the Google Podcasts app )

If you don’t want to wait, you can fill out a form to request early access. All you have to do is provide your email address associated with your Google Play Account, and your country of residence.

YouTube does say that requesting early access doesn’t guarantee you’ll move up to the front of the line, though. But if you want to make the move sooner than later, it’s worth a shot.