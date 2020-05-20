Bring Back Old-School Lockscreen Widgets With This New Android App

Remember when Android phones had lockscreen widgets for calendar and weather apps? Google quietly removed the feature in 2014, despite its handiness. But now, you can add any widget you want to the lockscreen using the straightforward (and aptly named) Lockscreen Widgets app.

Once installed, Lockscreen Widgets appears as a “paged frame” on your lockscreen. This frame is easy to resize or move around according to your tastes. Swiping on the frame will cycle through the different widgets that you’ve added to your lockscreen, sort of like how you swipe through the various app pages on your phone’s homescreen.

You can customize the Lockscreen Widgets app to hide when notifications are displayed on the touchscreen, or when you go to type in your phone’s passcode. The app also has some customization options for widget opacity, which is useful for black or white widgets that might blend into your phone’s background.

Lockscreen Widgets is available for $1.49 as an early access, open-source app. The app’s developer, Zachary Wander, writes for XDA Developers and has already published a fair share of handy Android tools.