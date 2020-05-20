LEGO Mario Will Be Able to Swap Outfits, Just Like in the Games

LEGO’s electronics-infused sets based on Nintendo’s Super Mario games are still scheduled to come out later this year. When they do, the more expensive options will be augmented with add-on sets that change Mario’s outfits. And just like in the games, a new look for the persistent plumber will mean new abilities are unlocked.

Four add-on sets will be available at launch: Fire Mario, Propeller Mario, Cat Mario, and Builder Mario. Each one will come with extra animations and electronic sounds that match the theme, plus new “abilities” (largely in your imagination) that boost the amount of coins one can collect in the board game-style building levels. Builder Mario, as seen in the Mario Maker series, is a particularly good fit for LEGO.

Each costume will cost $10 on its own, available in a sold-separately box. They’ll be available starting on August 1st, the same day as the full sets—though those will be hard to find.